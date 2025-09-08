The A-word: Abundance acolytes debate their own appeal

At the Abundance movement’s largest-ever gathering, with its manifesto still on the best-seller lists, its biggest champions wrestled openly with its status as a dirty word in US politics.

Wherever the emerging Abundance coalition of yes-in-my-backyard liberals and deregulatory libertarians organized — slow-growing blue states, small booming cities in Utah and Montana — they would win. Yet when they talked out loud about “abundance,” protesters denounced them, and ordinary voters were left confused.

“I never use the word ‘abundance’ in the South Bronx,” said New York Democratic Rep. Ritchie Torres.

“I don’t use the word ‘abundance,’ either,” said Republican Utah Rep. Celeste Maloy.

Instead, Torres talked about a “build-housing” agenda and she talked about a “liberty” agenda.

Over two days in a DC hotel last week, hundreds of think-tankers, philanthropists, and local elected officials debated pro-growth ideas that did not fit entirely within one political party. A gift desk offered plush nuclear power reactors and stickers for the six sci-fi “abundance” brands dreamed up by the libertarian Niskanen Center.

Most of their champions were liberals, and the attendees who spoke most about politics wanted to save the Democratic Party. Their enemies were more diverse. On the left were environmentalists who wanted to leave carbon in the ground; on the right, MAGA nationalists who were dismantling wind farms and carrying out mass deportations.

“We now have a federal administration that appears to be very much pro-scarcity,” said California state Sen. Scott Weiner, a Democratic leader in the movement to roll back parts of his state’s Environmental Quality Act, which had hobbled new housing development.

To win, Abundance thinkers said they needed to be realistic about what voters wanted, and how the perception of too much growth — especially in immigration — could backfire. They needed to figure that out, because the idea of building more housing to make life cheaper has been a winner for whoever’s run on it. The biggest evidence of that remains Zohran Mamdani in New York — and he is not part of this team.

“This is someone I disagree with in all sorts of profound, deep ways,” said Reihan Salam, the president of the conservative Manhattan Institute, who addressed the conference on Thursday. “But he had a slogan: Afford to live, afford to dream.” That thrilled young and immigrant New Yorkers, but it was not going to get where the movement wanted.

“What you see on both sides is a punitive egalitarianism,” said Salam. “It’s not a hopeful, constructive egalitarianism. It is an egalitarianism that is coming from a place of fear, and it’s about punishment, rather than lifting everyone up.”