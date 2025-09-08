Events Email Briefings
South Korean officials lambast US immigration raid

Sep 8, 2025, 6:14pm EDT
US President Donald Trump meets with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung at the Oval Office.
Brian Snyder/Reuters

South Korea’s foreign minister headed to the US on Monday as the fallout widened from last week’s immigration raid at a Hyundai-LG battery factory in Georgia.

Officials in Seoul lambasted the detainment of more than 300 Korean nationals: One said it was a slap in the face from a White House that has courted billions in Korean investment, only to target their workers; some major Korean conglomerates are reportedly growing more cautious about their US plans.

The raid, analysts said, threatens to upset the US-Korea alliance, echoing how the Trump administration has rankled other global partners, most recently India. “Asian allies of the US increasingly believe they are dealing with a fundamentally racist administration,” the Financial Times’ Gideon Rachman wrote.

J.D. Capelouto
