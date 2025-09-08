Saudi mortgage securities frees banks for Vision 2030 buildout

Saudi Arabia has sold its first mortgage-backed securities through the Public Investment Fund-owned Saudi Real Estate Refinance Co. (SRC), opening a market that can help boost home ownership while freeing up bank balance sheets for other lending, including for Vision 2030’s ambitious projects.

“Banks can’t keep mortgages on their balance sheets forever,” Hina Shoeb, managing director and head of analytics for Saudi Arabia at S&P Global Ratings, told Semafor. “They need to recycle capital” to maintain the pace of lending for big projects, “and securitization is how you do that,” she said.

Saudi banks held about $180 billion in mortgages at the end of 2024, almost a quarter of total loans. These assets create a “substantial base” for a securitization market, according to S&P.