Paul and Vance escalate clash over Venezuela strike

Congressional Republicans are steering clear of President Donald Trump’s strike on a vessel allegedly carrying drugs off the coast of Venezuela — all of them except Rand Paul.

The Kentucky senator is loudly questioning the Trump administration’s decision to blow up the boat, killing 11 people it alleges were drug traffickers. He said he hasn’t decided whether to convene a hearing of the Senate homeland security committee, which he chairs, but Paul wondered to a pair of reporters whether it’s now the policy of the Coast Guard to “shoot first, ask questions later.”

And the Kentuckian dug in further to his disagreement with Vice President JD Vance, who celebrated the military action and dismissed online criticism with an expletive over the weekend.

“What really ticked me off and got me going was for somebody [Vance] to glorify the idea of killing people without any due process and saying he just didn’t give a shit what anybody who is going to criticize him is going to say,” Paul said.

“That, to me, was a disdain for human life and a disdain for our process,” the senator added.

A person close to Vance said: “The Vice President believes in the Trump doctrine and using overwhelming force to protect core American interests and save American lives.

“That pisses off hypocrites like Rand Paul, who during his failed run for president defended Obama droning American citizens without due process, but now is sticking up for foreign terrorists thanks to his debilitating case of Trump Derangement Syndrome,” the person added.

Summing up his view of the Venezuela strike, Paul said the US government needs “some kind of process before you kill people.” He acknowledged, however, that he didn’t expect any other Republicans to join him in speaking out about the subject: “People are very much afraid to have opinions right now. I doubt anybody else will.”

The White House did not have an immediate comment on Paul’s criticisms.

Other Republicans declined to criticize the boat strike on Monday, with none expressing qualms about an operation whose legal rationale has drawn skepticism from experts.

“I didn’t have any problem with it. I did not get a notification,” Senate Armed Services Chair Roger Wicker, R-Miss., told Semafor. As for a hearing on the strike, he said, “I don’t have one scheduled.”

Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., the top Democrat on the Intelligence Committee, said on Sunday he did not get any sort of a heads-up about the strike. He told Semafor that he hadn’t gotten any more information, “but it’s coming. Ask me in a day.”