Nepal’s ‘Gen Z’ protests turn deadly

At least 19 people were killed and hundreds injured in Nepal’s capital Monday during youth-led protests against corruption and social media restrictions.

Dubbed the “Gen Z protest,” the demonstrations — and authorities’ forceful response — intensified calls for Nepal’s prime minister to resign: The Himalayan nation’s government has been the target of outrage over high-profile corruption cases, and unrest grew after last week’s ban on social media platforms including Facebook and WhatsApp. “The youth of Nepal is angry,” The Kathmandu Post wrote.

“The government would be foolish to take them lightly.” Similar youth-led anti-government demonstrations have engulfed Indonesia, and student protesters toppled Bangladesh’s prime minister last year.