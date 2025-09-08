Events Email Briefings
Mark Cuban on AI in politics, running for president (or not), and why he hates the media business

Ben Smith and Max Tani
Updated Sep 8, 2025, 4:13pm EDT
Media
The Scene

Listen to the latest episode of Mixed Signals here.

Mark Cuban is everywhere – and famously accessible. But what might be called overexposure in a previous era is now a strength in a fragmented media world, to the point that many people want him to run for president in 2028.

This week, Ben and Max bring on the former Shark Tank “shark” and former majority-owner of the Dallas Mavericks to talk about how he predicted today’s media landscape in 1995, why he hates the media business, and why he thinks AI is the biggest threat to media and politics. They also discuss if he’ll actually run in 2028 and which Democratic candidates have the best shot.

