Israel vows retaliation over deadly Jerusalem shooting

Israeli authorities vowed retaliation after two gunmen from the occupied West Bank killed six people at a bus stop in Jerusalem on Monday.

The shooting — one of the deadliest attacks in Israel since Oct. 7, 2023 — prompted Israeli leaders to vow to step up raids in the West Bank, as Israel plans to expand settlement construction in the territory and recently weighed annexation plans.

“We are at a fierce war on several fronts,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said after the shooting, as he expands military operations in Gaza: He told Gaza City residents to leave immediately Monday, with the defense minister threatening to unleash a ground and aerial assault he described as a “mighty hurricane” if Hamas doesn’t surrender.