How to be elite in the age of populism, with the FT’s Roula Khalaf

The Financial Times is the paper for business and world leaders, and comes with a hefty subscription price of $45/month. But what does it mean to serve the elite in a growing age of populism, and what are the consequences of high quality journalism only being available to the 1%? This week, Ben and Max bring on the editor of the FT, Roula Khalaf, to talk about the paper’s position in a populist world, who it ultimately serves, and the surprising success that older FT journalists have had on social media. They also discuss the ways the paper is experimenting with AI, what Khalaf has learned through her conversations with tech leaders like Sam Altman, and how she thinks about reporting on Trump.

