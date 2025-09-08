France likely to get new prime minister

France may get its fifth prime minister in two years if, as expected, the current one loses a vote of confidence Monday, plunging the country into further political turmoil.

François Bayrou’s proposed budget — which includes $54 billion in spending cuts and removing two public holidays — is deeply unpopular.

He called a confidence vote to boost his legitimacy, but his “mad gamble” hasn’t paid off, Le Monde said: The hard left and hard right will vote to remove him.

France has Europe’s third-highest debt-to-GDP ratio, and economists warn that without cuts, it faces a Greece-style disaster. One French commentator said France is experiencing “a crisis of government and a crisis of society.”