Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, Every Weekday
Sign up

Ethiopia to inaugurate Africa’s largest dam, despite opposition

Updated Sep 8, 2025, 8:37am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
The Blue Nile River is seen as the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam reservoir fills near the Ethiopia-Sudan border.
The Blue Nile River is seen as the dam reservoir fills near the Ethiopia-Sudan border. NASA/METI/AIST/Japan Space Systems, and U.S./Japan ASTER Science Team/Handout via Reuters/File Photo

Ethiopia will tomorrow inaugurate Africa’s largest dam, a major source of electricity and national pride for the country, but which threatens to fray ties with nations downstream.

The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam on the Nile River — under construction for 14 years — will provide electricity to almost half of the country’s 120 million people while boosting the government’s ambitious electric vehicle rollout. But Sudan and Egypt, both heavily reliant on the Nile’s waters for irrigation and electricity, have said the dam threatens national security, claims that Addis Ababa has rejected.

One expert told the BBC the project reflects changing political tides in the region: “Ethiopia is now projecting power, while Egypt’s fortunes have declined.”

A chart showing the share of Ethiopia’s population with access to electricity.
Jeronimo Gonzalez
AD