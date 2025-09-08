Don Lemon on Elon Musk, Chris Cuomo, and why YouTube is better than CNN

Listen to the latest episode of Mixed Signals here.

After his dramatic breakup with CNN and failed partnership with Elon Musk’s X, Don Lemon now has almost 800,000 subscribers on YouTube.

This week, Ben and Max bring on the broadcaster-turned-streamer to discuss what he’s learned in the transition to new media, the latest on his legal battle with Musk, and if there’s a place for centrists on YouTube. They also get his take on his former TV “friend,” Chris Cuomo, his thoughts on corporations “bending the knee” to the administration, and why he believes he’ll eventually make more money on YouTube than he did at CNN.

