Dems say $410B withheld ahead of shutdown deadline

Congressional Democrats are reviewing billions of reasons for budget heartburn as they chew over their breakfast this morning and weigh how to handle the upcoming shutdown deadline.

The latest report from Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., and Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., says that $410 billion is still being held up by the Trump administration’s budget officials, further complicating an already tricky bipartisan funding deal.

“Any funding agreement must reflect Democratic priorities, and we must pass full-year spending bills that ensure lawmakers — not Donald Trump and Russ Vought — decide how taxpayer dollars get spent,” the two say in a new statement.

Some senior Democrats are already sounding pretty bearish about a bipartisan breakthrough: “I’m not giving away my vote for a budget that’s going to hurt New Jerseyans or anybody in our nation,” Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., said on NBC.