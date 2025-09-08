Argentina opposition wins Buenos Aires vote in blow to Milei

Argentina’s opposition Peronist party won a resounding victory in a regional vote in Buenos Aires, a major blow for President Javier Milei and his radical agenda ahead of legislative elections next month.

Pre-election polls showed Milei’s party tied at the top, but the leftist opposition won by more than 13 percentage points. “This puts a stop to Milei,” a Peronist candidate told Bloomberg. Despite the shock loss, Milei has vowed no changes to his divisive agenda, which has reshaped Argentina’s economy, slashing inflation while boosting growth.

However, sharp spending cuts have angered many, while corruption allegations against senior officials have dented his party’s odds ahead of next month’s vote, which could determine the future of Milei’s presidency.