Israel shuts down border with Jordan after West Bank shooting

Israel shut down its border with Jordan, after at least three Israelis were killed in a shooting at a crossing point in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

The Israeli Defense Forces said the gunman approached the Allenby Bridge Crossing from the Jordanian side in a truck and opened fire; he was subsequently shot and killed by Israeli border security personnel.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the attack, linking it to Israel’s broader conflict with Iranian-backed militant groups, and particularly the war in Gaza.

The shooting is the latest violent incident in the West Bank in recent weeks: More than 600 Palestinians have been killed in the territory by Israeli settlers and the IDF since the Oct. 7 attack, The New York Times reported, while the killing of a 26-year-old Turkish-American woman who was taking part in protests against Israeli settlers has sparked international condemnation.