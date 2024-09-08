Venezuelan opposition leader flees to Spain as Maduro’s crackdown intensifies

The News
Venezuelan opposition leader Edmundo González fled to Spain Saturday, having sought refuge in the Spanish embassy after a warrant was issued for his arrest as part of a political crackdown by President Nicolás Maduro.
Meanwhile, Venezuelan security forces reportedly surrounded the Argentinian embassy in Caracas, the BBC reported, where other opposition politicians are thought to be sheltering.
González stood against Maduro in the country’s widely contested presidential election in July, which both claimed to have won. However, Maduro, with the backing of the country’s courts and army, was ultimately declared the victor, despite international criticism and a lack of evidence for the claim.
Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez said that authorities let González leave in exile in an effort to “contribute to political peace.” Opposition leader María Corina Machado — who was banned from running for president — remains in hiding and apparently has no current plans to flee the country. But she said Thursday that it was “harder and riskier” to stay as the political crisis intensifies.
Venezuela has historically used arrest warrants to force opposition figures into exile, The Caracas Chronicles noted: Maduro “could have apprehended [them] at any moment,” but had seemingly refused, perhaps enabling González — and his claim to the presidency — to leave.
Multiple countries had recognized González as the rightful winner of the July election, while thousands of people have been arrested in Venezuela in protests against Maduro, although it is unclear how González’ departure will affect the ongoing unrest.
European Union foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, said González’s flight was “a sad day for democracy in Venezuela,” according to the BBC, adding that, “in a democracy, no political leader should be forced to seek asylum in another country.”