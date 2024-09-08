Venezuelan opposition leader flees to Spain as Maduro’s crackdown intensifies

Venezuelan opposition leader Edmundo González fled to Spain Saturday, having sought refuge in the Spanish embassy after a warrant was issued for his arrest as part of a political crackdown by President Nicolás Maduro.

Meanwhile, Venezuelan security forces reportedly surrounded the Argentinian embassy in Caracas, the BBC reported, where other opposition politicians are thought to be sheltering.

González stood against Maduro in the country’s widely contested presidential election in July, which both claimed to have won. However, Maduro, with the backing of the country’s courts and army, was ultimately declared the victor, despite international criticism and a lack of evidence for the claim.

Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez said that authorities let González leave in exile in an effort to “contribute to political peace.” Opposition leader María Corina Machado — who was banned from running for president — remains in hiding and apparently has no current plans to flee the country. But she said Thursday that it was “harder and riskier” to stay as the political crisis intensifies.