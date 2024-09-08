Domestic violence allegations shake Kenyan athletics

The financial success of top women athletes on the world stage makes them especially vulnerable to abusive partners looking to control their funds, careers and assets, experts have warned.

“Some partners want to be in charge of athletes’ winnings, sponsorships, where they go and what they do, and this entitlement causes conflicts,” Nairobi-based psychologist Millicent Gathoni told Semafor Africa. She stressed that sports federations needed to offer relevant support to athletes to help them better navigate their careers.

Despite these murders of female athletes in Kenya in recent years, not a single conviction has so far been secured against the killers. Securing justice for innocent victims of domestic violence is key to curbing this tragic trend.

But it’s also important to note this is not just about athletics or jealousy over finances. It is a much deeper, troubling issue in Kenyan society. The country has been struggling with a broader femicide problem over the past year after a number of high profile reports of brutal murders. In January, thousands of Kenyan women took to the streets in “#EndFemicideKE” protests following several reported cases of young women being killed by their partners.

Kenya’s sports cabinet secretary Kipchumba Murkomen warned of the worrying trend in a statement issued after Cheptegei’s death. “This tragedy is a stark reminder that we must do more to combat gender-based violence in our society, which in recent years has reared its ugly head in elite sporting circles,” he said.