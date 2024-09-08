Japan’s first casino moves ahead amid declining tourist spending

Japan’s first casino is moving ahead in the western city of Osaka, with construction to be finished by 2030, Nikkei reported.

The controversial venture is part of the country’s bid to attract more foreign visitors, as revenue from tourism has declined in recent years.

Located on a reclaimed island that is expected to hold the World Expo in 2025, the 5.3 million square foot space, a joint venture with a US company, will also boast a hotel, a museum, a shopping mall, and a ferry terminal.

Officials expect the resort to attract around 20 million visitors every year and bring in 1 trillion yen (more than $700 million) in annual economic benefits, yet public opinion remains split over whether the casino will drive up crime and exacerbate addiction issues in the country. A 2023 poll showed that almost 40% of surveyed Osaka residents were against the casino. Gambling remains largely illegal in Japan and across East Asia, save for a few exceptions, like Macau.