India opposition leader Rahul Gandhi in US in bid to court diaspora

Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi arrived in Dallas Sunday to kick-off a three-day tour of the US where he will hold “meaningful discussions and insightful conversations” designed to strengthen ties between the two countries.

Gandhi will meet with community leaders, academics, and students at the University of Texas before traveling to Washington, DC.

His trip is widely considered an opportunity to “reset” the conversation on his Indian National Congress party among the powerful Indian-American diaspora community, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Hindu nationalist BJP party have largely won over. Meanwhile, US politicians are perhaps just as interested in building ties with Indian leaders, since they could help sway a sizable US voting block; in 2019, former US President Donald Trump even attended rallies for Modi as part of his (unsuccessful) reelection bid.