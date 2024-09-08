Huawei’s tri-fold phone seeks to rival new Apple iPhone in China

Chinese telecom giant Huawei is set to release a triple-folding smartphone Tuesday, a day after Apple is due to unveil its new iPhone 16.

Apple’s product launch Monday comes after it announced Apple Intelligence, its in-house artificial intelligence platform, in July, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman noted, adding that while Apple will want to show investors that its AI is worth the money, the technology is “still a work in progress.”

Meanwhile, Huawei’s Mate XT launch is likely a deliberate ploy to take the sheen off Apple’s launch and grow its market share in China, Nikkei wrote. Huawei is also planning to announce its own line of electric vehicles and other “new energy” vehicles in partnership with a Chinese carmaker.