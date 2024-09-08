Events Newsletters
Huawei’s tri-fold phone seeks to rival new Apple iPhone in China

Claire Cameron
Claire Cameron
Sep 8, 2024, 11:35am EDT
techEast Asia
Tingshu Wang/File Photo/Reuters
Title icon

The News

Chinese telecom giant Huawei is set to release a triple-folding smartphone Tuesday, a day after Apple is due to unveil its new iPhone 16.

Apple’s product launch Monday comes after it announced Apple Intelligence, its in-house artificial intelligence platform, in July, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman noted, adding that while Apple will want to show investors that its AI is worth the money, the technology is “still a work in progress.”

Meanwhile, Huawei’s Mate XT launch is likely a deliberate ploy to take the sheen off Apple’s launch and grow its market share in China, Nikkei wrote. Huawei is also planning to announce its own line of electric vehicles and other “new energy” vehicles in partnership with a Chinese carmaker.

Title icon

Know More

Huawei has recently seen a resurgence in China, in part because of the negative impact that tensions between Washington and Beijing have had on Apple in the country, leading to a slump in sales, and because Huawei has managed to develop its own high-performance semiconductor chips, enabling its smartphones to perform about as well as other current models. Reservations for Huawei’s new phone had already amounted to about 1.3 million within seven hours of opening, Nikkei reported Sunday.

