Why the latest push to cap insulin prices could stall out

It may take a “shotgun wedding” for the Senate to reach a deal on insulin costs this year. That’s according to Sen. John Kennedy, the Louisiana Republican who co-authored one of the two bipartisan bills aimed at capping the price of diabetes meds that are now competing for passage in the Senate.

“We tried to marry those bills,” Kennedy told Semafor. “We haven’t been able to.”

The main sticking point, according to Kennedy, is what to do with the uninsured. His legislation, co-sponsored with Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga. would lower the cost of the drugs to $35 for Americans with and without private insurance (the Inflation Reduction Act already set a cap for Medicare patients). A rival proposal from Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine and Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H. would limit costs for those with health coverage.

Kennedy warned talks will stall out unless Majority Leader Chuck Schumer steps in to force a compromise bill that would let them “go pass the damn thing.” Schumer’s take? “We are working as hard as possible to get a bill done,” he said in a statement to Semafor.