Silicon Valley shrugs as Musk, Altman descend on DC for AI forum

Next Wednesday’s artificial intelligence summit will open to low political expectations in Washington and indifference in Silicon Valley, despite Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s success in bringing Elon Musk, Sam Altman, and Mark Zuckerberg to the Capitol.

Some of the invited attendees aren’t envisioning big results and haven’t received many details, according to people familiar with the gathering, making it possibly more of a show than a meeting that produces any substantive outcomes.

All senators are invited to attend the closed-door meeting to hear from AI tech leaders like Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, and Hugging Face CEO Clément Delangue. The morning session with top executives will be moderated by Schumer and Republican Senator Mike Rounds of South Dakota.

Leaders of the AFL-CIO, the American Federation of Teachers, a top civil rights group, and the Motion Picture Association have also been invited in what will be the first of nine such forums.

“I’m hoping that we will see additional experts and leaders added to ensure that, in addition to the technology leaders, we also have sufficient balance with folks who are outside of the industry,” said Maya Wiley, CEO of the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights. “For us, the issues that are posed by AI are civil rights issues.”

In June, Schumer announced that he would be hosting “AI Insight forums” with tech leaders, AI critics, and others as he pushes to speed up Congress’ work on legislation to set up guardrails around the rapidly advancing technology.