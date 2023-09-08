Georgia special grand jury had recommended charging Lindsey Graham

A special grand jury empaneled in Georgia to help investigate efforts to overturn the 2020 election had recommended that prosecutors charge more than 30 people, including South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham and two former senators from Georgia, David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler.

The recommendations were included in a report the special grand jury completed earlier this year after hearing from dozens of witnesses for over a year. The report was publicly released Friday.

The Fulton County District Attorney ultimately decided to indict 19 people, including former President Donald Trump, over an alleged criminal scheme to subvert the 2020 election.

Graham, Perdue, and Loeffler were not charged.