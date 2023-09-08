Georgia special grand jury had recommended charging Lindsey Graham

The News
A special grand jury empaneled in Georgia to help investigate efforts to overturn the 2020 election had recommended that prosecutors charge more than 30 people, including South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham and two former senators from Georgia, David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler.
The recommendations were included in a report the special grand jury completed earlier this year after hearing from dozens of witnesses for over a year. The report was publicly released Friday.
The Fulton County District Attorney ultimately decided to indict 19 people, including former President Donald Trump, over an alleged criminal scheme to subvert the 2020 election.
Graham, Perdue, and Loeffler were not charged.
Graham, who made calls to Georgia election officials after Trump’s loss, testified before the grand jury last year.
Perdue and Loeffler, who both lost their reelection bids in an early 2021 runoff, cast doubt on the results of the presidential election in Georgia and called for Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to resign.
The special grand jury also recommended charging the entire slate of “fake” electors that signed documents stating that Trump won in Georgia. Ultimately, only some of them were indicted.