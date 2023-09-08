Tensions loom over G20 summit

Russia's war in Ukraine and ongoing U.S.-China tensions are likely to overshadow host India's hopes to lead with the Global South’s concerns — even with the absence of Russia and China’s leaders. “It is very difficult now for any of these large-scale summits to avoid the major issues" of the day, said Ian Lesser, vice president of the German Marshall Fund. This may mean that the summit for the first time concludes without a joint communique — an apt symbol of international disunity.