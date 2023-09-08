Abigail Spanberger rages over Tuberville blockade

Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va. says her vet-heavy district is fuming over Sen. Tommy Tuberville’s “outrageous” hold on hundreds of military promotions in protest of a Pentagon abortion policy.

Spanberger, whose district includes the Marine Corps Base Quantico, said Tuberville’s blockade has come up at town halls and veterans events over the recess period. “In the event that he would better understand it in a football analogy: If we were to take his quarterback and his entire offensive line off the football field, would he still be ready to win games?” she told Semafor.

Tuberville spokesman Steven Stafford dismissed the notion that the hold impacts national security. “The analogy doesn’t work because acting officials are in all these roles. No jobs are open. We still have an offensive line, and in many places they’re the same people who have been nominated to fill the role permanently,” he told Semafor.

Spanberger described one constituent who told her he was supposed to be transferred to another base but was stuck on desk duty due to the promotion blockade.

“He’s telling me, I think I’m just going to sit at the Pentagon until this is done,” she said.