US health department plans to link autism to Tylenol: Report

The US health department plans to link autism and Tylenol use during pregnancy in an upcoming report, The Wall Street Journal reported.

HHS confirmed it is working on a report to be released later this month, but did not share its conclusions.

Shares in the company that makes Tylenol — a popular brand of acetaminophen — fell 10% on the news.

There’s no evidence that taking acetaminophen while pregnant causes autism: The largest study to date, published in 2024, found no such link.

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. in April promised to find the cause of autism by September; the scientific consensus, based on decades of research, is that autism is complex and has no single cause.