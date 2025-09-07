Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

US health department plans to link autism to Tylenol: Report

Sep 7, 2025, 5:25pm EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.
Ken Cedeno/File Photo/Reuters

The US health department plans to link autism and Tylenol use during pregnancy in an upcoming report, The Wall Street Journal reported.

HHS confirmed it is working on a report to be released later this month, but did not share its conclusions.

Shares in the company that makes Tylenol — a popular brand of acetaminophen — fell 10% on the news.

There’s no evidence that taking acetaminophen while pregnant causes autism: The largest study to date, published in 2024, found no such link.

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. in April promised to find the cause of autism by September; the scientific consensus, based on decades of research, is that autism is complex and has no single cause.

Claire Cameron
AD
AD