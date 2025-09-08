A seasoned journalist wants to take a new approach to longform storytelling.

Next week, the former New York Times media reporter Ravi Somaiya is launching Bungalow, a project promising to delve deep into stories outside of the daily (and sometimes hourly) news cycle. Bungalow will publish ten digital editions a year, with subsequent updates on the developments, narratives, and tidbits that shake out after the reporting.

“I want to harness the thing we all end up doing as a guilty antidote to that churn: diving very deeply into one story, and following all of its tangents and inspirations to uncover a world that you could never otherwise have seen,” he says in an announcement set to publish next week.

Bungalow is the second media venture Somaiya has launched in the last two years. As Semafor reported in 2024, he co-founded Breaker, the media and New York-focused newsletter and website. But Somaiya left the startup after just a few months after the partnership unraveled. In the months since, Breaker has doubled down on its media coverage.