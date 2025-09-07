Russia launches largest attack of war, strikes Ukraine government building

Russia struck a Ukrainian government building for the first time since its 2022 invasion.

The strike on Sunday was part of Moscow’s largest aerial assault of the war. Drones also hit residential buildings in Kyiv; Ukraine’s president called the attack “vile.”

With peace efforts stalled, the war has become “a contest between two hourglasses,” The Wall Street Journal wrote: One measures how long Kyiv’s army can last, and the other how long Moscow’s economy can hold up.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is bullish on the latter, “allowing him to impose a victor’s terms” on peace negotiations.

On Friday, Putin said any Western troops in Ukraine would be considered “legitimate targets for defeat.”