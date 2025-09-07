Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

Japanese prime minister resigns, takes fall for disappointing elections

Updated Sep 7, 2025, 11:37am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba
Toru Hanai/Pool via Reuters

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba resigned on Sunday, bowing to internal party pressure after a poor performance in July legislative elections.

Ishiba’s abrupt announcement — he was less than a year in the job — comes days after Tokyo finalized a trade deal with Washington setting 15% tariffs on Japanese exports to the US.

In his 11 months in power, Ishiba grappled with a sluggish economy, high inflation, and trade turmoil, Nikkei wrote, none of which he managed to fully resolve.

Japanese markets are braced for more volatility: Long-term bond yields have been hovering near record highs, and analysts believe Ishiba’s successor could see a return of “Abenomics” with ultra-loose monetary policy and fiscal stimulus.

J.D. Capelouto
AD
AD