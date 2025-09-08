Brendan McCarthy, the editor of the Boston Globe’s legendary “Spotlight” investigative team, is exactly the guy you’d expect to play Brendan McCarthy in the movie: He’s credentialed, occasionally abrasive, and his official headshot makes him look more like Michael Clayton than Michael Keaton. Back when he was a TV reporter in New Orleans, he played himself on the HBO show Treme. At the Globe, he led a team that delivered the 2021 Pulitzer for a series about dangerous drivers.

McCarthy, a 2004 graduate of Boston’s Emerson College, is a familiar newsroom character: A big personality, a star — and, recently, a bit of a management challenge. But what, exactly, does that mean in 2025? When complaints about his management style reached the human resources department late last year and earlier this year, it forced the Globe to consider questions — about culture, management, and the boundaries of acceptability — that have been at the center of the internal turmoil in American newsrooms in a decade.

At least two Globe journalists had complained in writing to the company’s head of HR, Rohini Murthy, about what they described as verbal harassment earlier in 2025, according to eight current and former Globe journalists. McCarthy, according to the complaints, separately berated two Globe journalists over perceived editorial differences, they said, cursing at his team and at staff working on Spotlight-related projects. Four other people told Semafor that they had also been told about the alleged incidents. One employee claimed McCarthy punished employees who complained about his management by reducing their roles in journalistic projects.

The source of McCarthy’s frustration was in the mundane but high-stakes flow of investigative journalism: He told colleagues he felt reporters and producers were not receptive to his feedback on important details of stories.

The Globe’s management, through its HR department, opened an investigation. In internal conversations following the complaints, McCarthy acknowledged being blunt, but systematically rejected any claim that he had crossed the lines of acceptable workplace conduct.

Earlier this spring, the Globe concluded its investigation. McCarthy, the organization found, had not broken the rules, and would not be disciplined in any way. The leadership of the paper, and others within Spotlight interviewed during the investigation, felt that McCarthy had behaved appropriately, and was in fact focused on guaranteeing the accuracy of sensitive, high-stakes projects.

The paper said in a statement that while its policy is not to discuss individual incidents, it had investigated the allegations against McCarthy and “determined no further action was warranted.” (The Globe, and McCarthy, didn’t respond to questions about specific alleged incidents.)

“Our award-winning Spotlight team undertakes important and impactful work that is a large part of our commitment to providing readers with trusted news and information,” a spokesperson for the paper said. “We recognize the dedication and leadership that Spotlight Editor Brendan McCarthy contributes to this effort, and his track record as a respected colleague in the newsroom and industry speaks for itself.”

In a statement to Semafor, Globe top editor Nancy Barnes said that she is “incredibly proud of the important and difficult work that Spotlight is tackling under Brendan’s leadership. I am fortunate to have him on my team.”