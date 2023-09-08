Nigerian court throws tech’s role in election transparency into doubt

LAGOS — A court ruling that it is not mandatory for Nigeria’s electoral commission to transmit voting results electronically has thrown into doubt the future use of technology in Nigeria’s elections.

The ruling by the presidential elections petition court on Wednesday suggests the hope that innovation would foster transparency and justice in Nigeria’s often contentious elections might not be fulfilled.

The decision was part of a ruling by a panel of five judges of the appeals court in the capital Abuja that dismissed all challenges to Bola Tinubu’s victory in February’s presidential elections.

The judges unanimously said opponents Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi did not prove their allegations that Tinubu was unqualified to run, that the polls were marred by malpractice or that the electoral commission INEC failed to follow laws mandating it to transmit and publish results electronically.

Lawyers for Atiku and Obi rejected the court’s decision and said they would appeal at Nigeria’s Supreme Court where a final ruling can be expected in 60 days.