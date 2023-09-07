Mexico moves closer to electing its first woman president in 2024

Karina Tsui

Mexico is edging closer to electing its first ever female president in 2024, after the country’s ruling Morena party and the opposition coalition both chose women as their candidates for next year’s presidential elections.



Former Mexico City mayor Claudia Sheinbaum, a climate scientist by background, beat five other male contenders from the governing party. She will face off against Xóchitl Gálvez, a senator with indigenous roots, who has galvanized supporters with her inspiring life story of defying discrimination and abuse.