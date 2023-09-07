Florida’s GOP senators don’t want a shutdown

With Capitol Hill’s budget fight revving back up, Florida’s GOP senators are sounding wary about the idea of a government shutdown that could potentially interrupt their state’s recovery from Hurricane Idalia.

“It will affect every operation, every element of government,” Sen. Marco Rubio told Semafor, when asked if he was worried that a shutdown would hamper the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s efforts in his state. “So I hope we don’t have a shutdown.”

Florida Sen. Rick Scott, a frequent ally of House conservatives who’ve raised the possibility of a shutdown, also sounded sour on the idea. “The government should never be shut down,” he told Semafor. Scott is currently pushing for a Senate vote on disaster aid.