How the entertainment industry is trying to pare back its carbon footprint

Jenna Moon

London’s O2 Arena will employ a series of carbon removal methods to reduce the climate footprint of its events. To pay for it the stadium plans to charge an extra 90 pence ($1) on tickets for band The 1975’s February 2024 shows, Edie reports.

At present, O2 estimates that The 1975 gigs will emit 100 tons of carbon, when all associated travel, energy, merchandise, and staffing are accounted for.

This isn’t the first time the entertainment industry has interrogated its climate impacts: Earlier this year, British band Coldplay announced that they had halved their tour’s emissions.