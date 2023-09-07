China’s Weibo cracks down on crypto influencers

Diego Mendoza

China is tightening its grip on the domestic cryptocurrency industry.

Weibo — one of the country’s most popular social media platforms similar to X — announced on Tuesday that it had removed 80 popular crypto influencer accounts, all of which had over 8 million followers. The company said the users had violated national internet rules including marketing, internet safety, telecommunications, trade, and finance.

While a local court recently ruled that digital assets are technically legal in China, Beijing has cracked down on the industry in recent months. Trading cryptocurrency in China has been heavily regulated or considered illegal since 2021, and authorities have frequently prosecuted crypto executives for efforts to mine coins.

However, experts believe Beijing’s crypto ambitions remain strong.