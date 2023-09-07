Rescuers rush to save US scientist trapped in Turkish cave

Dickey is an instructor at the National Cave Rescue Commission and has been described as a cave rescuer himself, but he is reportedly unable to leave the cave on his own.

Rescue teams from Turkey, Hungary, Bulgaria, Italy, Croatia, and Poland, have been dispatched to save Dickey, who will likely be lifted from the cave starting this weekend. The mission will supposedly take several days.

The volunteer Hungarian Cave Rescue Service was the first to arrive at the scene and provided emergency blood transfusions to Dickey to stabilize his condition in the meantime.