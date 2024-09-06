Blinken’s Haiti visit is a ‘gamble’ for Biden administration

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken vowed greater US support for Haiti as it fights to wrest control of its territory from powerful gangs.

During a visit to Port-au-Prince Thursday, Blinken announced a new humanitarian aid package for the island nation, where hundreds of thousands are facing hunger after gangs brought commerce to a standstill.

The US-backed deployment of Kenyan police officers has largely failed to make a significant impact against the gangs, which control around 80% of the capital. Now many in Haiti fear a promised further deployment of security forces will never materialize.