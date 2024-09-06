US asks Israel to investigate fatal shooting of American activist at West Bank protest

The US asked Israel to investigate the fatal shooting of a 26-year-old American activist at a protest at the West Bank on Friday.

“We are deeply disturbed by the tragic death of an American citizen, Aysenur Egzi Eygi, today in the West Bank,” White House National Security Council spokesman Sean Savett said in a statement. “We have reached out to the government of Israel to ask for more information and request an investigation into the incident.”

Eygi was reportedly protesting against the expansion of Jewish settlements in the West Bank. Israeli Defense Forces said Friday they “responded with fire toward a main instigator of violent activity who hurled rocks at the forces and posed a threat to them.” Multiple witnesses and Palestinian media outlets alleged that Israeli soldiers shot the woman, and the military said it is looking into the reports.

“We were all standing still, not moving. Just standing there, and they shot her through the head,” another American activist who attended the demonstration told CNN.