UN experts call for ‘impartial’ peacekeeping force to protect civilians in Sudan

United Nations human rights experts on Friday said an “independent and impartial” force dedicated to civilian protection should be deployed to Sudan “without delay” following the release of a report that details rights violations by both warring parties since the beginning of the conflict in April last year.

The UN’s Independent International Fact-Finding Mission for Sudan said that both the government-backed Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces were responsible for “harrowing” attacks on civilians, including sexual violence, arbitrary detention, and torture, accusing them of committing war crimes and crimes against humanity.

AD

It also called for the expansion of the existing arms embargo in Darfur to all of Sudan, and warned those supplying arms “may be complicit in grave violations of human rights and humanitarian law.”