Trump ‘press conference’ turns into rant against E. Jean Carroll, other accusers

NEW YORK, N.Y. — Donald Trump gathered reporters for a “press conference” that quickly became an extended diatribe against multiple women who have accused him of sexual misconduct. The event ended roughly 50 minutes after it began, with Trump taking no questions.

“Frankly, I know you’re gonna say it’s a terrible thing to say, but it couldn’t have happened,” Trump said after describing in detail an allegation from Jessica Leeds over unwanted groping on a flight, which was raised during his E. Jean Carroll trial. “It didn’t happen, and she would not have been the chosen one. She would not have been the chosen one.”

The Trump Tower event came after he appeared in court that morning to appeal a verdict in a civil trial that found him liable for defamation and sexual abuse against Carroll, who testified that Trump raped her in a dressing room in the 1990s. Trump was ordered to pay Carroll $5 million, and later another $83 million in a related defamation case.

Trump discussed at length the particulars of the case, saying an old photo of him and Carroll together “could have been AI-generated.” He went on to dispute Carroll’s claim that he preyed on her while at a department store, saying his appearance there would have made the New York Post’s gossip sheet “Page Six” if that were true. He asked attendees to view an episode of “Law & Order: SVU” that he claimed bore resemblance to her story.

“Never met her, never touched her, never had anything to do with her,” Trump said.

The ongoing legal battle was clearly weighing on Trump’s mind — he lashed out at his own attorneys as they stood behind him, stone faced and occasionally glancing at each other, saying he was “disappointed in my legal talent.” The former president also mocked his advisers, whose advice to avoid further denigrating Carroll he ignored.

One possible reason for that advice: As Carroll’s lawyer pointed out to the New York Times’ Maggie Haberman on Friday, Trump’s comments could spur future defamation lawsuits.