Roadrunner Venture Studios strikes startup deal with Purdue University

Purdue University’s research foundation, which helps turn academic findings into startups, has inked a deal with Albuquerque-based Roadrunner Venture Studios.

Founded in 2022, Roadrunner is the brainchild of America’s Frontier Fund, a nonprofit investment firm with backing from some of the tech industry’s biggest names, like former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, entrepreneur Mark Cuban and PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel.

Roadrunner’s mandate is to invest in and build new companies working on “deep tech,” or endeavors that require overcoming scientific challenges.

The agreement gives Roadrunner a first look at promising research coming out of Purdue and is the latest example of the increasing interest in deep tech investments after years of internet, software and social media bets drawing the lion’s share of attention and dollars.

The deep tech trend is spurred in part by increasing tensions with China, and a belief that technological breakthroughs can help slow climate change or allow humanity to survive on a less hospitable planet.

Deep tech investments are generally viewed as higher risk and requiring longer horizons. That’s in part why Roadrunner has taken money from a deep-pocketed nonprofit, along with a recently announced $50 million infusion from New Mexico’s sovereign wealth fund.

The oil-rich state is also home to national labs like Los Alamos, a history that was recently depicted in this year’s Oscar-winning film Oppenheimer.