New York judge to decide whether to postpone Trump’s sentencing

The judge in Donald Trump’s criminal case will Friday decide whether to postpone the former US president’s sentencing until after the US election.

Justice Juan Merchan oversaw the trial that found Trump guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business records to cover up a sex scandal. Trump’s legal team asked him to delay the sentencing from the planned Sept. 18 to after the election: His decision “could influence not only the election, but American politics for years to come,” The New York Times reported.

Merchan has already delayed sentencing once. Meanwhile, Trump revealed his economic plans, including a proposal to cut the corporate tax rate to 15% for companies which make goods in the US.