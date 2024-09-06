China’s formally ends international adoption program

China on Thursday said it would formally end most international adoptions, reflecting its drastic shift from grappling with a problem of overpopulation to one of declining birth rates.

Tens of thousands of Chinese-born children joined families in the US and other countries when Beijing first launched its adoption program in the 1990s. It became a mechanism for Chinese families to escape punishment for violating Beijing’s one-child policy, which was eventually scrapped in 2015. International adoptions had largely been on pause since the pandemic.

Hundreds of American families still have applications pending, The Associated Press reported, and the US said it is seeking clarification on how this decision will impact them.