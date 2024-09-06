China calls on the US to end sanctions

Beijing called for the US to lift all sanctions on Chinese goods.

The commerce ministry’s demand came ahead of a White House announcement of hikes on levies on electric vehicles and other goods.

Tariffs from the US and other countries are hurting the Chinese economy — JPMorgan downgraded Chinese stocks in the face of geopolitical tensions ahead of November’s US election.

Sanctions on sales of high-end chips — the Netherlands announced new curbs on Friday — to China have hurt Chinese tech businesses, although some companies are finding a way around them: Cloud providers rent Nvidia servers to Chinese companies for just $6 an hour, cheaper than the equivalent service in the US.

The price is “an indication of plentiful supply of Nvidia chips” and the circumvention of sanctions, the Financial Times reported.