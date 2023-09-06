Was Xi Jinping actually reprimanded by retired Party leaders?

Karina Tsui

A much-discussed Nikkei article claiming that Chinese Communist Party elders “reprimanded” Xi Jinping over the handling of domestic issues has drawn skepticism from China watchers.

The story, written by Katsuji Nakazawa, cited anonymous sources saying that retired Party leaders were frank with Xi about the threat to his rule in “ways they had not until now” during an annual conference in the resort town of Beidaihe.

Nakazawa, a former China correspondent, claimed that receiving such abrupt criticism may be why Xi decided to skip this weekend’s G20 summit in India, saying it was “likely an attempt to avoid losing face.”