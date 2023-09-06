UK set to declare Russia’s Wagner Group as a terrorist organization

Wagner has long been a proxy of the Kremlin , but Prigozhin's leadership gave Putin some deniability that the organization followed Moscow's orders. With the Kremlin taking control of Wagner, all of the group's operations — including its extensive presence in Africa — would fall under Putin's purview. “The bad news for Putin is that this now puts him personally in the dock for Wagner’s exploitation and abuses, and also for the dangers,” Alia Brahimi, a non-resident senior fellow with the Atlantic Council, told Bloomberg in a recent interview.