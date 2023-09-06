Georgia trial with Trump and 18 others could take 4 months and have 150 witnesses: Prosecutor

Georgia prosecutors estimated that the trial of Donald Trump along with his 18 co-defendants in Georgia would take four months and include testimony from more than 150 state witnesses. (The estimate didn’t include time needed for jury selection.)

But the judge overseeing the case said he remains “very skeptical” about prosecutors’ arguments that all 19 defendants in the sweeping racketeering case related to the 2020 election should be tried together this fall.

On Wednesday, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee said two of the defendants, ex-Trump lawyers Kenneth Chesebro and Sidney Powell, would be tried together on Oct. 23, since they both demanded speedy trials.

McAfee added that he would still be willing to consider prosecutors’ arguments about trying all 19 together, despite his skepticism.