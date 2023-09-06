Republicans question Mitch McConnell’s health

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is working aggressively to quell concerns about his health, but the reviews among his caucus were mixed on their first day back from recess.

On Tuesday, he released another letter from Congress’ attending physician, Dr. Brian Monahan, that ruled out a stroke, a seizure, or Parkinson’s disease as the cause of his recent medical episodes — all of which were publicly discussed as potential causes of his recent freeze-ups. Monahan wrote in a separate letter last week that lightheadedness can stem from dehydration in recovering concussion victims, an explanation that McConnell’s aides used to tamp down speculation around the Kentucky Republican’s health.

Rand Paul, Kentucky’s junior senator and a trained ophthalmologist, wasn’t having it. He told Semafor that he believed it was “mildly annoying to see people saying this is dehydration when it’s obviously not” and hoped to get more answers at Wednesday’s weekly GOP lunch.

“Everybody’s seen the clips,” he said. “It’s not a valid medical diagnosis for people to say that’s dehydration.”

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., suggested that increased scrutiny on McConnell’s health may undercut the GOP’s attacks on President Biden, whom they frequently lambast as too old to be in office. “You can’t say that you’re concerned about Joe Biden, but you’re not concerned about Mitch McConnell,” he told reporters.