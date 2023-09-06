Unlike most of Silicon Valley, Nest co-founder cracks regulatory code with latest startup

The first time I met Rogers, we were sitting in his office at Nest’s headquarters in Palo Alto, where Audis and Teslas filled the parking lot and the building buzzed with hundreds of employees. He had done the unlikely: Successfully created a hardware startup in an era dominated by Apple and a handful of other behemoths.

And now he’s building trash cans for food scraps. But are there really enough people in the world willing to pay $33 a month to put their rotting fruit in the mail to save the environment?

At Mill’s modest headquarters near San Francisco, where the only branding outside was for the last company that occupied it, Honeywell, Rogers started to make sense. The idea behind Mill isn’t all that different from the one that made Nest successful. Before Rogers and Tony Fadell founded Nest, thermostats were boring hunks of plastic made by companies like … Honeywell.

It turned out some customers would pay a premium for a really good-looking, easy-to-use thermostat. But it was municipalities that made the business a runaway success. Governments or utility companies could pay for the thermostats and then remotely control them to avoid brownouts or blackouts.

Now as cities aim to reduce their carbon footprints and meet climate goals, oftentimes in exchange for federal grants, food waste has become a big target for planners. Each piece of food thrown in the trash is like burning carbon without getting anything in return. If it could be used to feed animals, it would reduce the carbon emissions that would have been created to grow food for those livestock. An added benefit is that food scraps that ultimately get shipped to Mill won’t sit in landfills, where they emit methane, a harmful greenhouse gas.

Mill is just starting to get traction, but it’s also a complicated plan where a lot could go wrong. And the list of Mill’s investors appears to be a reflection of that.

Rogers has sought backers who specialize in climate tech. Other than the venture division of Alphabet, the big name Silicon Valley investors you’d expect to see associated with Rogers aren’t on the list.

He described Mill’s ambitions as the “double-black diamond” of startups. “Just building hardware is like a black diamond,” he said. “We’re like a hardware company. We’re a logistics company. We’re a manufacturing company and a regulatory affairs company.”

He said his plan is so out of the ordinary that it does eliminate one threat: Copycat startups, implying that nobody else would be crazy enough to try it. “That’s the moat,” he said.

Kristen Virdone, who worked with Rogers at Nest, left Facebook to join Mill. While everyone else is working in AI, she said it’s fun to tell her friends she’s working on trash.

“It’s super unsexy,” she said. “But when you get to surprise people that trash is actually kind of cool, it’s like the ultimate challenge.”

If Rogers and Mill succeed, it might offer a blueprint for other entrepreneurs. Startups usually either serve government or private citizens. Turning both into customers for the same product can unlock categories that didn’t earlier make business sense. Smart thermostats are one example. High tech trash cans could be next.