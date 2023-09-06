Mexico’s Supreme Court decriminalizes abortion nationwide

Diego Mendoza

/

Mexico’s Supreme Court on Wednesday decriminalized abortion nationwide, two years after the court first ruled that a northern state could not count abortion as a crime.

The initial ruling kicked off a judicial process that saw several states have their abortion laws revoked.

Mexico follows other Latin American and heavily Catholic countries like Argentina and Colombia which have lifted restrictions on abortions in recent years.

A reproductive rights organization told the Associated Press that the ruling means all federal health institutions must now offer abortion services on request.