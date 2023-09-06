EU targets Big Tech again by naming Apple, Meta, and Amazon as ‘gatekeepers’

J.D. Capelouto

The European Union on Wednesday named the six tech “gatekeepers” and the 22 services they offer that are subject to new rules under the Digital Markets Act.

Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, ByteDance, Meta, and Microsoft will be governed by regulation that’s aimed at increasing competition and keeping companies from abusing their market power. But the tug-of-war between EU regulators and Big Tech is far from over.